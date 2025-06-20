Ahmedabad Plane Crash Eyewitnesses Recount Horrific Scenes Of Air India Plane Crash

Ahmedabad Plane Crash: Eyewitnesses Recount Horrific Scenes Of Air India Plane Crash Ahmedabad (Gujarat), June 19, 2025 (ANI): Eyewitnesses shared terrifying moments after the Air India AI-171 Boeing 787-8 plane crashed near Ahmedabad International Airport, killing 241 of 242 people on board. The aircraft was bound for London's Gatwick Airport when it crashed shortly after takeoff. “We heard blast when we returned to our office after having breakfast. We went to see what happened. When we reached there, we saw that 2 to 3 people were already there. When we went near the incident, we saw that people were burnt. It was a very bad condition. Then we called ambulance. We also took children, who injured in the incident, to Civil Hospital through our bike. After 15 minutes, ambulance and police came and take over the situation,” said Eyewitness. “We were sitting in the house when we heard the sound. When I opened my door, I saw that smoke were coming out. I ran with my children…A loud blast was happened. Lots of people came in the roof to see what happened…When I came then found that airplane crashed…Till now, we are afraid whenever any airplane comes. The thoughts of explosion come in our mind whenever any airplane goes,” said Eyewitness.