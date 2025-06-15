Ahmedabad Plane Crash Eyewitness Reveals Air India Crash Horror | Ahmedabad Crash | Air India Plane

Ahmedabad Plane Crash: Eyewitness Reveals Air India Crash Horror | Ahmedabad Crash | Air India Plane Air India flight AI 171, en route to London’s Gatwick, crashed shortly after takeoff from Ahmedabad International Airport on June 12, 2025, killing all 241 people on board. Eyewitnesses described scenes of chaos and horror, with flames spreading rapidly from one building to another. One local said, 'It felt like a bomb blast.' The massive explosion shook the area, leaving residents in shock. Watch the full video for exclusive survivor accounts and on-ground visuals from the crash site.