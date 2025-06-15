Ahmedabad Plane Crash Eyewitness Recalls Air India Crash Horror | Ahmedabad Crash | Air India Plane

Ahmedabad Plane Crash: Eyewitness Recalls Air India Crash Horror | Ahmedabad Crash | Air India Plane Air India flight AI 171, en route to London’s Gatwick, crashed shortly after takeoff from Ahmedabad International Airport on June 12, 2025, killing all 241 people on board. Eyewitness Rekha Kshtriya shared a terrifying account of what she experienced during the crash: "... Around 1.30 PM, we heard a loud noise. Although we are accustomed to hearing loud noises, this time, it felt like our eardrums would burst. It seemed like an earthquake. Our house, our dining table, everything was shaking violently. The sound seemed like that of a bomb blast. Then we went outside and learned a plane had crashed... We saw broken pieces of the aircraft spread everywhere. The whole sky was filled with black smoke. High flames were rising everywhere..."