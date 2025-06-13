Ahmedabad Plane Crash Air India Plane Crash Eyewitness Recounts Horror | Ahmedabad Crash

Ahmedabad Plane Crash: Air India Plane Crash Eyewitness Recounts Horror | Ahmedabad Crash On June 12, 2025, Air India flight AI-171 to London Gatwick crashed shortly after takeoff from Ahmedabad International Airport. A local resident near the crash site recounted, 'I entered the garden and saw thick smoke coming out (from the building)... I called my friends, around 15-20 of them came. I told them the plane has crashed... Whoever we rescued was alive, but two people died on their way to the hospital. Till I was there, 4 people were rescued... My other friends rescued around 20-25 people. We recovered eight cylinders. My home is 100m away from this place...'