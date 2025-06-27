Ahmedabad Plane Crash Air India Crash Probe Breakthrough As Black Box Data Retrieved

Ahmedabad Plane Crash: Air India Crash Probe Breakthrough As Black Box Data Retrieved Data from Air India’s June 12 crash black boxes (FDR & CVR) has been successfully downloaded and is now under detailed analysis. Despite severe damage, the data was extracted by Wednesday at the AAIB lab in Delhi, marking a 'big breakthrough' in the probe into why the Boeing 787-8 crashed just 36 seconds after takeoff. The CVR will reveal cockpit conversations, crew reactions, and ambient cockpit sounds, while the FDR holds critical flight data like altitude, airspeed, engine performance, and flight control inputs. Investigators aim to reconstruct the entire sequence of events and focus on a crucial distress call by Captain Sabharwal, possibly saying, “… no power… no thrust…”. The leading theory points to a dual engine failure or a catastrophic system malfunction, with RAT deployment noted. A parliamentary committee is also set to question civil aviation officials and Boeing regarding the safety lapses.