Ahmedabad Plane Crash: Agonising Wait For Family As Air India Crash Victim Remains Unidentified Family of deceased Lawrence Daniel Christian in the Ahmedabad Plane Crash faces an agonising wait for identification of their loved one. His wife Aayushi Lawrence expressed her pain and shared the heartbreaking situation for their family. She said, "He worked as a warehouse operative and had returned to India because his father had passed away... I didn't even know what happened to him that day. This is a very critical and painful situation for us..."