Ahmedabad Plane Crash 3 Air India Officials Sacked Licence At Risk | Air India Plane Crash

Ahmedabad Plane Crash: 3 Air India Officials Sacked, Licence At Risk | Air India Plane Crash The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has ordered the immediate removal of three senior Air India officials from all crew scheduling and rostering duties. This unprecedented action follows an audit that found two Air India flights (AI133 on May 16 & 17 from Bengaluru to London Heathrow) violated the 10-hour maximum flight duty time limit, breaching Civil Aviation Requirement (CAR) norms (Para 6.1.3). The DGCA has warned of severe consequences, including license suspension, if disciplinary measures are not taken. Air India has accepted the directive, with its Chief Operations Officer now overseeing IOCC. The aviation body emphasized the importance of strict compliance with pilot qualification, licensing, and Flight Duty Time Limitation (FDTL) norms.