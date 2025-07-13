Ahmedabad Crash Victim’s Mother Backs Govt After AAIB Report Findings | Air India Crash Report

Ahmedabad Crash: Victim’s Mother Backs Govt After AAIB Report Findings | Air India Crash Report On the AAIB's preliminary report on the tragic Air India crash, Pramila Patil — mother of late crew member Maithali Patil — shared her thoughts, saying, "I can't say anything about it because we don't have much knowledge about it. We are villagers. But I know that the government will handle it. I can guarantee that Air India can't cause such negligence. They took good care of my daughter for two years.” As investigations continue into the AI 171 crash, families of victims like Pramila Patil continue to place their trust in the government and airline, hoping for justice and clarity.