Ahmedabad Crash Probe: India Recorded 65 In-Flight Engine Shutdowns, 11 Maydays In 5 years: Report India has witnessed 65 in-flight engine shutdowns over the past five years and 11 Mayday distress calls from aircraft cockpits in just 17 months, according to data through a Right to Information (RTI) query to the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA). The numbers do not include the Air India flight to London, which crashed in Ahmedabad on June 12, or a domestic IndiGo flight that had to be diverted recently.