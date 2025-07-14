Ahmedabad Crash Probe Gross Violation Pilots Association On Air India Crash Report | AAIB Report

Indian Commercial Pilots' Association has raised its concerns in the wake of the Air India crash report. Pilots' Association has raised its concerns regarding the accusations against pilots of flight AI 17. ICPA called the accusations a 'gross violation' and 'disservice to the profession'. "In the aftermath of this incident, we are deeply disturbed by speculative narratives emerging in sections of the media and public discourse—particularly the reckless and unfounded insinuation of pilot suicide.": Indian Commercial Pilots' Association "Let us be unequivocally clear: there is absolutely no basis for such a claim at this stage, and invoking such a serious allegation based on incomplete or preliminary information is not only irresponsible—it is deeply insensitive to the individuals and families of involved.": Indian Commercial Pilots' Association Air India flight 171 was headed for London on June 12, when it crashed minutes after taking off. The accident killed a total of 260 people- 241 on board and 19 on the ground at crash site.