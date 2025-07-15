Ahmedabad Crash Probe Fuel Switch Checks Ordered On Select Boeing Planes After AI Crash Report

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has ordered a mandatory inspection of engine fuel switches on all affected aircraft registered in India following the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau's (AAIB) preliminary report into the June 12 Air India crash in Ahmedabad that killed 260 people. The DGCA has directed all airline operators to complete the inspection of the engine fuel switches by July 21, 2025. The regulator has also issued mandatory modifications for aircraft, engines, and components based on airworthiness directives issued by the state of design or manufacture.