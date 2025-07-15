Ahmedabad Crash Probe Complete Check By July 21 DGCA To All Airlines After Air India Crash Probe

India's aviation regulator DGCA ordered all airlines to examine fuel switches on Boeing aircraft. These include the 787, 747 and 737 models, by July 21 to check for malfunctions in their locking mechanism. DGCA noted that several Indian and international airlines had already initiated the inspection of their fleets. The directive comes days after AAIB submitted its preliminary report into Air India Flight 171 crash. The report referred to a 2018 FAA advisory which recommended that operators of several Boeing models inspect the locking feature of the fuel cutoff switches to ensure it could not be moved accidentally. The inspection was advised, not mandated in that FAA communication.