Ahmedabad Crash MoS Civil Aviation Murlidhar Mohol Rejects WSJ Report On Air India Crash

MoS Civil Aviation Murlidhar Mohol Rejects WSJ Report on Air India Crash: ‘Not Correct to Reach Conclusion’ | July 17, 2025Union Minister of State for Civil Aviation Murlidhar Mohol has strongly criticized a Wall Street Journal (WSJ) report claiming pilot error in the June 12, 2025, Air India AI171 crash in Ahmedabad, stating, “Not correct to reach conclusion.” Mohol emphasized that the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau’s (AAIB) preliminary report is not conclusive and urged restraint until the final report is released. The WSJ report, citing US sources, alleged the captain deliberately cut fuel supply, a claim refuted by Mohol, the Federation of Indian Pilots, and government sources as unverified and speculative. Stay updated on the ongoing Air India crash probe, India’s aviation response, and the latest developments in this tragic incident.