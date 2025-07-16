Ahmedabad Crash International Pilots’ Federation Urges Caution Warns Against Hasty Judgements On

Ahemdabad Plane Crash: International Pilots’ Federation Urges Caution, Warns Against Hasty Judgements On Air India 171 Preliminary Report The International Federation of Air Line Pilots’ Associations (IFALPA) has urged restraint in interpreting the initial findings into last month’s Air India flight 171 accident in Ahmedabad, after reviewing the preliminary report released by India’s Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) on 11 July