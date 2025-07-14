Ahmedabad Crash Former Fighter Pilot Questions AAIB Report Clarity | Air India Crash Report

On AAIB's preliminary report, former fighter pilot in the Indian Air Force, Captain Sharath Panicker said, "It is the duty and responsibility of the AAIB to come out with the preliminary report, which they have within the 30-day stipulated period. The report is factual mostly, but in my opinion, there are certain areas that lend to a degree of ambiguity. Specifically, I would have liked to have seen something that would have explained the time frame as to what happened exactly at what stage, including the failure of both engines, when this apparent conversation occurred between the pilots, and when the mayday call happened. That would have made the report a little bit more factual. It would have made it a little bit clearer, and it would have lent itself less to this degree of ambiguity which we are seeing at this point in time..."