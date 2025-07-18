Ahmedabad Crash FIP President Calls WSJ Air India Crash Report Misleading | Air India Plane Crash

Captain CS Randhawa, President of the Federation of Indian Pilots (FIP), has strongly condemned a Wall Street Journal article that attributed the recent Air India crash to pilot error. Randhawa stated, "...Nowhere in the report has it been mentioned that the fuel control switch was turned off due to the pilot's mistake. I condemn the article by the Wall Street Journal. They said it was the pilot's mistake. They have not read the report properly, and we will take action against them through FIP." He further added, "We had issued a press statement yesterday that no channel, commentator or president of any agency should give such an opinion that has no basis...Indian pilots are among the best in the world." Captain Randhawa criticized the American media's interpretation, saying, "They are deliberately giving their own opinion, their own views from this report, while there is nothing like this in the report. So I very strongly condemn this report of the Wall Street Journal and we will take action on it." This video delves into Captain Randhawa's strong rebuttal and the ongoing controversy surrounding the Air India crash investigation.