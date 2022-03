Ahmedabad: Children queue up at Municipal Health Centre as vaccination of 12-14 age group begins

COVID-19 vaccination for children in the age group of 12-14 years and for everyone above 60 years of age began on March 16 at Municipal Urban Health Centre in Ahmedabad. “All schools were informed. We are getting a good response. Children are excited to get vaccine,” said Dr Rajnikant Contractor, Medical Officer in charge of Municipal Urban Health Centre in Ahmedabad.