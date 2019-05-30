Ahead of World Environment Day Centre launches song ‘Hawa Aane De’ on air pollution

As the World Environment Day is approaching, Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change launched a theme song ‘Hawa Aane De’ on air pollution. The song was launched in the national capital on May 29. The aim is to spread awareness regarding protecting environment. Secretary of Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change launched the song in the presence of actor Shekhar Suman and singer Shaan. World Environment Day is celebrated on June 05.