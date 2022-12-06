Ahead of Winter Session of Parliament all-party meeting convened

The Central Government convened an all-party meeting on December 06 in Parliament Library Building in Delhi to discuss the legislative and important issues likely to be taken up during the Winter Session of Parliament. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi, DMK MP TR Baalu, Harsimrat Kaur Badal (SAD), and Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury (Congress) among several leaders were present at the meeting. The Winter Session will begin on December 07 and will last until December 29. The session also had to be delayed by a month due to the Gujarat election schedule. The winter session will go on till December 29, 2022, and there will be a total of 17 working days.