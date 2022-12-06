Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeVideos

Ahead of Winter Session of Parliament all-party meeting convened

The Central Government convened an all-party meeting on December 06 in Parliament Library Building in Delhi to discuss the legislative and important issues likely to be taken up during the Winter Session of Parliament. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi, DMK MP TR Baalu, Harsimrat Kaur Badal (SAD), and Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury (Congress) among several leaders were present at the meeting. The Winter Session will begin on December 07 and will last until December 29. The session also had to be delayed by a month due to the Gujarat election schedule. The winter session will go on till December 29, 2022, and there will be a total of 17 working days.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022: From Ronaldo to Messi, know star footballers who will likely play their last world cup
Who is Chahatt Khanna, Bade Achhe Lagte Hain star who is at loggerheads with Urfi Javed
Meet Moirangthem Loiya, the Manipur man who transformed barren land into forest
From smart phones to blades: 5 times Urfi Javed made bizzare outfits using objects
Urfi Javed's monthly income will stun you! She drives THIS expensive car
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Akshay Kumar gets trolled for his look as Shivaji Maharaj in Veer Daudle Saat, netizens ask 'itni jaldi dhadi muchh...'
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.