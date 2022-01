Ahead of Republic Day, security tightened across Jammu and Kashmir

Ahead of Republic Day celebrations, security across the state of Jammu and Kashmir tightened. “J and K Police along with CAPF and Army have been looking into the security arrangements. There is drone surveillance as well...will ensure that the Republic Day celebrations are conducted peacefully,” said Vijay Kumar, IGP Kashmir.Full dress rehearsal was also held at Sher-I-Kashmir Cricket stadium in Srinagar on January 24.