Ahead of Republic Day, BSF intensifies patrolling along International Borders in J and K

Ahead of Republic Day celebrations, BSF of the Jammu frontier are on high alert. Security has been heightened at the International Borders. The security Forces are well equipped to foil the nefarious activities of anti-national elements. BSF is carrying out extensive anti-tunnelling drive, special patrolling and depth area domination. Speaking to ANI, one of the BSF Jawans said, “We keep patrolling on the borders irrespective of the weather condition. There is an alert on the borders for the occasion of Republic Day on January 26.”