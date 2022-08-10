Search icon
Ahead of Raksha Bandhan HP CM Jairam Thakur participates in programme

As Raksha Bandhan is just around the corner, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jairam Thakur on August 10 participated in a programme to mark the festival. There is an enthusiasm among the people for the festival as school students, women also tied Rakhis to CM Jairam Thakur. The Raksha Bandhan festival will be celebrated on August 11 this year. Raksha Bandhan marks the special bond between siblings. While speaking at the event, Jairam Thakur said, “Nothing is possible without the contribution of women, whether it is running the government or running a family.”

