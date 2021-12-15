Ahead of polls BJP wears religious spectacles Akhilesh Yadav

Ahead of UP polls, Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav on December 15 said that as elections approach in state, BJP wears religious spectacles. While speaking to ANI, he said, “As elections approach, BJP wears religious spectacles and sees everything on the basis of religion. BJP should suspend their MoS Home (Ajay Mishra).”