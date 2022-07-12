Ahead of Kargil Vijay Diwas, cycling expedition flagged off from Siachen

A cycling expedition from Siachen War Memorial to Kargil War Memorial was flagged off on July 12 to pay homage to the martyrs of Kargil War. The cycling expedition was conducted by the Indian Army. According to the Indian Army officials, Sura-Soi Engineer Regiment is taking part in the expedition, which will culminate on July 23 at Kargil War Memorial. Kargil Vijay Diwas is celebrated every year on July 26 to commemorate India’s victory over Pakistan in the Kargil war.