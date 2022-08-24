Ahead of floor test BJP MLAs protest outside Bihar Assembly

BJP MLAs protest outside Bihar Assembly ahead of the Floor Test of Nitish Kumar-led govt on August 24. Speaking on the protest, Ex-Dy CM Tarkishore Prasad says, "We have come here for the Assembly Session. As far as raids are concerned, it's an independent agency doing its work. I won't make a comment on it" “Manner in which they worked, they'll have to face punishment. Why was this day chosen for raids on RJD leaders is something that CBI will tell you. Bihar Assembly is a constitutional institution, a temple. Whatever will be done here will be done as per rules,” he added.