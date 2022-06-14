Agniveers will provide continuous infusion of vitality, enthusiasm in Navy: Admiral R Hari Kumar

Indian Navy Chief Admiral R Hari Kumar, addressing a joint press conference on June 14 in Delhi, in the presence of Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh threw light on Agnipath Recruitment Scheme. Speaking on the role of Agniveers, he informed, “As far as the Navy is concerned, Agniveers will provide a steady and continuous infusion of unbridled vitality, enthusiasm and new-age abilities of youth.” He further said, “Women too will be included in the Agniveer scheme of the Indian Navy. I believe that Agnipath is a visionary move that will bring multi-dimensional transformations to the Navy.”