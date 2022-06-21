‘Agniveers’ will be given guaranteed jobs in Haryana says Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on June 21 announced that retired Agniveers will be given guaranteed jobs in the Haryana government. While addressing an event on the occasion of International Yoga Day, Khattar said, “Those 75 per cent of Agniveers who would return after 4 years of service wanting to get jobs in Haryana Government will be given guaranteed jobs. Those who want can get inducted into any cadre for Group C jobs. Otherwise, we have jobs in Police, which will be given to them.”