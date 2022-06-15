Agniveers are expected to come into battalions a year from now: Vice Chief of Army Staff

Speaking about the ‘Agnipath’ scheme announced by the Central Government on June 14, Vice Chief of Army Staff BS Raju on June 15 in Delhi, informed that the scheme will have first of the Agniveers coming into the battalions approximately by the next year. “90 days from now, first of the recruitment rally will take place. Approximately 180 days from now, first of the recruits will be in our training centres. Approximately a year from now, we'll have first of the Agniveers coming into our battalions,” said the Vice Chief of Army Staff.