Agnipath scheme: Violent protesters won’t be spared, says Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij

As protests intensified against Agnipath scheme in states across the country, Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij on June 17 said that the individuals found involved in violence will not be spared. “Holding protest demonstrations is a right in a democracy but resorting to arson and violence will not be tolerated. Those found involved in violence will not be spared,” he said. Protesters across India are demanding the withdrawal of the scheme.