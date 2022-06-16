Agnipath scheme Vice Admiral Biswajit Dasgupta briefs about training patterns of Agniveers

Days after the Central Government approved the attractive recruitment scheme ‘Agnipath’ which provides an opportunity for Indian youth to serve in the regular cadre of the Armed Forces for a period of four years, Flag Officer Commanding in Chief of the Eastern Naval Command, Vice Admiral Biswajit Dasgupta, on June 15 in Visakhapatnam briefed about the training patterns of the ‘Agniveers’. “'Agniveer' program will have 16 weeks of basic training, 2 weeks of sea training, and 16 weeks of professional training. We'll employ them for their duties for 4 years,” Vice Admiral Biswajit Dasgupta said.