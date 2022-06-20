Agnipath scheme row Schools closed security beefed up in Ranchi amid ‘Bharat Bandh’

All schools in Jharkhand were closed on June 20 in wake of ‘Bharat Bandh’ against Agnipath scheme. “JAC exams for class 11 were scheduled for today. New dates will be announced for today's exams,” said Sister Mary Grace, Principal of Ursuline Convent School & Inter College in Ranchi. Security personnel were also deployed in view of the same.