‘Agnipath’ Scheme row Priyanka Gandhi urges demonstrators to do peaceful protest

As protests demanding withdrawal of the ‘Agnipath’ Scheme took a violent turn, Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on June 19 urged the demonstrators to protest peacefully. “This scheme will kill the youth of the country, will finish Army. Please see the intent of this government and topple it. Bring a government that is true to the nation, protects country's assets. I urge you to do peaceful protest but don't stop,” she said.