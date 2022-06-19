‘Agnipath’ Scheme row 3 coaching centres involved 147 arrests made in Masaurhi

The Bihar government pointed out the involvement of three coaching centres in violent protests against the Centre’s Agnipath recruitment Scheme in Masaurhi near Patna. Speaking over the matter, Patna DM Dr Chandrashekhar Singh on June 19 said, “Info gathered from mobile phones of those arrested from Masaurhi yesterday reveals involvement of three coaching centres, FIR registered. 23 FIRs registered, 147 arrests made so far.”