Agnipath scheme Recruitment process to begin in next three months says Lt General KK Repswal

Chief of Staff Eastern Command Lieutenant General (L-G) KK Repswal while speaking about the Agnipath scheme on June 15, informed that the recruitment process will remain the same as it was earlier, and the recruitment will begin in the next three months.“The recruited soldiers will have to serve for 4 years and after that, they will be required to make an exit, of which 25 percent will be retained and this cadet can thereafter join the organization like any normal soldier. The recruitment will start in the next 3 months,” said Repswal.