‘Agnipath’ Scheme puts a question mark on character of armed forces says Salman Khurshid

Slamming the ‘Agnipath’ recruitment Scheme amid widespread protests, senior Congress leader Salman Khurshid on June 20 said that the scheme puts a question mark on the character of the armed forces. “What problem will we have if the people, for whom this has been brought, are satisfied? But they are not, they are screaming and crying. It is our duty to present their tears, the cause of their sorrow before the nation,” he said. “This is not an issue for the youth alone. There is now a question mark on the character of the armed forces. That is a matter of grave concern,” added Salman Khurshid.