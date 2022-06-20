‘Agnipath’ scheme protest: Ludhiana CP takes stock of railway station vandalised by agitators

Ludhiana Commissioner of Police Kaustubh Sharma on June 19 took stock of Ludhiana railway station which was vandalised by agitators during Agnipath Scheme protest. After taking stock of the situation, Sharma said, “All arrangements have been made for tomorrow. Special deployment of Rapid Action Force will be done and many people have been arrested. We are taking action against those involved.” “We are ascertaining the identities of all conspirators who had covered their faces. Received int'l numbers of a few groups and more details to be ascertained. No int'l conspiracy but some elements provoke people to become anti-establishment & commit violence,” he added.