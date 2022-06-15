Agnipath scheme: People qualified in required skill sets will be recruited, says Vice Chief of Army Staff

Speaking about the ‘Agnipath’ scheme announced by the Central Government on June 14, Vice Chief of Army Staff BS Raju on June 15 in Delhi, informed that they will look forward to recruit people already qualified in skill sets required for the Indian Army. “For technical arms, we'll look forward to recruiting people already qualified in skill sets required for Indian Army. We'll tap resources of ITI, polytechnics so that when we get them into Army, requirement for subsequent training is reduced,” said the Vice Chief of Army Staff.