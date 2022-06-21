Agnipath Scheme No question of any rollback says NSA Ajit Doval

National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval on June 21 backed the ‘Agnipath’ Scheme when asked if widespread protest could lead to the Centre withdrawing the scheme. During an Interview with ANI’s Smita Prakash, Ajit Doval said, “There is no question of any rollback. This is not something that has come overnight. This has been debated and discussed for decades.”