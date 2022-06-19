Agnipath Scheme is way to ruin youth of India alleges Asaduddin Owaisi

Amid the protest over Agnipath Scheme across the country, All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) Chief Asaduddin Owaisi on June 19 alleged that the Agnipath Scheme is the way found to ruin the youth of the country. “Because of PM Modi’s wrong decision, they (youth) have come out on the roads. A way was found to ruin the youth of the country. How many bulldozers will you use to destroy their house now? We don’t want you to destroy anyone’s house,” he said.