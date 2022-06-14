‘Agnipath’ scheme is a new idea of the new era: Admiral R Hari Kumar

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on June 14 launched the Agnipath Recruitment Scheme for armed forces in Delhi. Addressing the press conference, Indian Navy Chief, Admiral R Hari Kumar said, “Agnipath scheme is a new idea of the new era. An idea that is made in India and made for India. An idea that will have positive impact on the human resources management of armed forces.” He further said, “It is an idea that will bring balance between the youth aspirations and future requirements of armed forces. An idea that will make the profile of armed forces more youthful, as per Kargil Committee Report.”