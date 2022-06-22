Agnipath scheme GMR-led RAXA Security to give high priority to ‘Agniveers’ in jobs

GMR Infrastructure Limited on June 21 said it would give high priority to ‘Agniveers’ in providing employment through its subsidiary RAXA Security Solutions Ltd. Raxa Security Solutions Ltd is a premier security company of the GMR Group and provides man-guarding services, techno security solutions, fire services, and cyber security services. With an eye for detail and quality, RAXA is now one of the finest security solutions companies in India. The Government of India has recently introduced the innovative ‘Agnipath’ scheme for youth willing to join the Armed forces and serve the nation. This scheme would produce trained soldiers, many of whom would be available for jobs beyond the defence services after the completion of the four-year period.