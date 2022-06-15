Agnipath scheme aims to make Army a future-ready fighting force: COAS Manoj Pande

After the Central government announced the Agnipath Recruitment Scheme for people to join the Armed Forces for 4 years, Chief of Army Staff General Manoj Pande said that the scheme aims to make the Army a future-ready fighting force capable of meeting multiple challenges across full spectrum of conflict. Speaking about the scheme, Chief of Army Staff General Manoj Pande said, “Agnipath scheme aims to make the Army a future-ready fighting force capable of meeting multiple challenges across full spectrum of conflict... it'll increase technical threshold of the Army by recruiting 'Agniveers' through ITIs & other tech institutes.” “The screening & selection based on a sound, fair, transparent & a robust assessment system will ensure that the Army retains the best of the best for a longer serving duration & these personnel will form the core of our organisation,” he said. “We will institute a fair, transparent & scientific method in screening the initial intake of 4 years & apply similar yardsticks to select those who will get enrolled,” he added.