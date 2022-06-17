Agnipath Scheme 24 FIRs registered 125 detained amid protests in Patna so far

24 FIRs were registered and 125 individuals were detained amid the ongoing agitation against the recently announced Agnipath Recruitment Scheme in Patna on June 17. “Some anti-social elements have also entered the protests leading to violence. I appeal to all not to take the law into their hands. 24 FIRs registered, and over 125 people detained till now,” said Sanjay Singh ADG, Law and Order, Bihar.