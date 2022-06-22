Agnipath row: Quash FIRs against protesting youth, says Tejashwi Yadav

Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Tejashwi Yadav on June 22 met Bihar Governor Phagu Chauhan over the Agnipath row. Speaking to the media, Tejashwi Yadav said, “We have submitted a memorandum. Youngsters across the nation are upset over the launch of the Agnipath scheme. It is believed that the scheme could render 75 per cent of the soldiers unemployed after four years. It is a matter of grave concern.” He further said, “We demand that all the FIRs registered against the protesting youth should be quashed, and they should be released from prison.”