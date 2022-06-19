Agnipath protests Priyanka Gandhi reacts to Centre’s new recruitment policy

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, along other with other party leaders protested against the Agnipath Scheme at Jantar Mantar in Delhi on June 19. The ‘Agnipath’ Scheme was launched by the Central government on 14 June 2022 for the recruitment of Army personnel. The protesters have raised concerns over job security and pension over the four-year contractual Army recruitment scheme.