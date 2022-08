Agencies shouldn’t be misused, says Amarinder Singh Warring on Bharat Bhushan’s arrest

After the Punjab Vigilance Bureau on August 22 arrested former Congress minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu in Ludhiana, Punjab Congress President Amarinder Singh Warring claimed that the arrested leader’s name wasn’t even mentioned in the FIR. “Bharat Bhushan Ashu’s name wasn't even mentioned in the FIR. Agencies should not be used in the wrong way,” he said.