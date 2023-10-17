After zomato, Swiggy hikes its platform fee to Rs 3: Is this the end of affordable food delivery?

Swiggy has increased its platform fee to Rs. 3 from Rs. 2. This means that you will now have to pay an additional Rs. 3 on every food delivery order, regardless of the order value. This move comes at a time when Swiggy is facing increasing competition from other food delivery platforms, such as Zomato and Dunzo. It is also trying to become profitable after years of losses. However, the increase in platform fee is likely to be unpopular with customers. Many people already find Swiggy's delivery charges to be high. The additional fee will make food delivery even more expensive.