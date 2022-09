After Queen Elizabeth II's demise, Twitteratis demand Kohinoor's return to India

The clamour to return the Kohinoor diamond to India has increased in response. to the passing of Queen Elizabeth II, the monarch of Britain with the longest reign. The controversial 105.6 carat stunning "Mountain of Light" is currently one of 2,800 diamonds. sapphires, and other precious stones in the British monarch's 1937-designed crown