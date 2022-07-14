Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeVideos

After pani puri, WB CM Mamata Banerjee prepares momos in Darjeeling

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee displayed her culinary skills, as she prepared momos at a local stall in Darjeeling, West Bengal on July 14.

This is the isMobile valuefalseAnd Ad platformDNA_Web

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.