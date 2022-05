After Gyanvapi Mosque Controversy, why dispute over Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi-Shahi Idgah in Mathura?

A court-ordered videography survey of the Gyanvapi mosque complex in Varanasi had found debris of old temples and Hindu motifs on pillars, a district judge in Mathura allowed the reopening of a lawsuit on the ownership of a plot of land on which stands another mosque, built in the 17th century.